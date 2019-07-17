Lyndhurst Infant schoolchildren welcome Jumpstart Jonny

Lyndhurst Infant School pupils were excited to welcome Jumpstart Jonny to their special assembly.

Jonny was one of the judges in this year’s writing competition, in which writers were set the task of writing a story of their choice with set criteria appropriate to age expected skills.

All the stories were very different and reflected the children’s diverse interests.

Di South, headteacher said: “The standard was really high and we took a long time deciding on a winner from each year group. Luckily Jonny loves stories! Jonny offered to come and present the prizes to all the prize winners. Lyndhurst children love following Jonny’s routines so were really excited to see him. Jonny finished off the assembly for us by making us all jump about to his video and shouting Whoopa!”