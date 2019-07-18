Maths success for Durrington High students

Three students from Durrington High School are celebrating after having performed exceptionally well in a national maths challenge.

The students, all from Years Seven and Eight Three took part in a national competition, which saw students from around 4,000 schools take on maths challenges.

Durrington students in Years Seven and Eight took part in the first round of the competition, and 54 of them came in the top 40 per cent nationally, achieving a bronze, silver or gold certificate.

Three students, Benjamin Norton (Year Seven), Tomasz Daniszewski (Year Eight) and Joe Thomas (Year Eight), came in as three of the highest performers in round one, gaining a gold certificate and the opportunity to progress to the second round, junior kangaroo.

The second round requires students to attempt even more challenging questions and really tests their mathematical abilities. All three students were a credit to the school, working extremely hard and each one of them achieved a high score and are very proud.

The challenge had a possible 135 points with Tomasz and Ben scoring a fantastic 77 and 78 respectively. Joe Thomas, scored an outstanding 123 putting him in the top 25 per cent of all entrants across the country and earning him a much-deserved merit certificate.

Joe also now holds the record for the highest score ever achieved by a Durrington High School student, which is a very special achievement.