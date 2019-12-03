Chris Woodcock, head of school, said: “The mud run is a great opportunity for students to take part in something non-competitive, where they work alongside their peers, and teachers, to achieve a common goal. Physical activity and being outside are a great way to combat any stress students may feel, which is a natural part of their final school year. At Durrington we work hard to support our students thorough this final year and the mud run is just one example of this.” The mud run is also a great opportunity for students to socialise and work on their team building and endurance skills.
Mud run helps combat stress for Worthing students in their final year at school
Students were encouraged to tackle a challenging assault course to help combat stress in the build up to exams. The Durrington High School Mud Run is part of a programme of planned events to help manage the academic demands of the final year of school with physical activity. More than 100 year-11 students and 18 staff tackled obstacles at Henfold Lakes in Dorking.
