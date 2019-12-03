Mud run helps combat stress for Worthing students in their final year at school

Students were encouraged to tackle a challenging assault course to help combat stress in the build up to exams. The Durrington High School Mud Run is part of a programme of planned events to help manage the academic demands of the final year of school with physical activity. More than 100 year-11 students and 18 staff tackled obstacles at Henfold Lakes in Dorking.