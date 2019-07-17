New garden area for The Laurels

A beautiful new garden area has been developed at The Laurels Primary School

The new area, which was developed over the May half term, was designed with the idea of sustainability in the community as a main theme.

Wooden structure

It is mostly made using recycled wood from the removal of an old pagoda, as well as some other wooden items from Durrington High.

The garden was funded by the Tesco ‘Bags of Help’ tokens from the Durrington store.

Read more: Pupils from The Laurels impress at Worthing Music and Arts Festival