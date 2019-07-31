New headmaster appointed at Windlesham House School

A new headmaster will join Windelsham House School in September 2020.

The board of governors of at the school announced the appointment of Ben Evans as the new headmaster following the retirement of Richard Foster in summer 2020.

Mr Evans is currently head at Edge Grove School, where he has been since September 2012, and has previously worked as head of the British School Colombo (Junior) and as deputy head at Bramdean College, Exeter.

Mr Evans will be joined at Windlesham by his wife Alex, who said she is looking forward to playing a full role in school life, and their two boys, aged five and eight.

The family said they wanted to continue Windlesham’s development as one of the country’s top co-educational boarding schools.

Mr Evans said: “Alex and I are very much looking forward to joining the Windlesham community in September 2020. From our first visit to the school, we were struck by the warm and friendly atmosphere, the tremendous opportunities available to pupils and were hugely impressed by everyone we met.

“We are keen to build on the school’s long tradition and outstanding education and be part of its exciting future.”

The governors praised the ‘wonderful contribution’ by Mr Foster and his wife Rachel over the course of what will have been ‘13 incredible years’.

On the appointment of the new headmaster, Douglas Moody-Stuart, chair of governors: “We very much look forward to welcoming them into the Windlesham community. Ben will bring a wealth of experience, dynamism and leadership to the School to build on Richard’s fantastic legacy.”

Mr Foster said: “Rachel and I are delighted with the news that Ben Evans has been appointed as the next head of Windlesham. We look forward to getting to know him and his family well as we begin the all-important handover process during the course of the next academic year. Windlesham is such a wonderful family orientated environment and I believe that Ben and Alex have all the right credentials to take on the baton from us and lead this amazing school into a very exciting new era.”

During the next three terms, Mr and Mrs Evans will visit Windlesham, while not diminishing their commitment to their final year at Edge Grove.

They said they ‘are very much looking forward to meeting parents, staff and other members of the school community’.