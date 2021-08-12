Our Lady of Sion saw a 100 per cent pass rate, 35 per cent achieving Grades 8 and 9, and saw 98 per cent of pupils receive eight or more GCSEs.

The school said it has been ‘so special’ to celebrate GCSE results with their ‘young people and their families’ today.

A spokesperson from the school said: “Each one of these dedicated and driven young people have shown great resilience along with a steadfast determination to achieve the most outstanding results during the most unsettling time of their lives to date.”

Alice Lee, on GCSE results day at Our Lady of Sion

Our Lady of Sion gave a special mention to: Alice Lee who achieved a ‘phenomenal’ ten Grade 9 GCSE passes, Will Budd and Grace Light with a ‘fantastic’ eight Grade 9 GCSE passes plus one Grade 8 and one Grade 7 pass, Sajeev Selvasenthil who achieved six Grade 9 GCSE passes and 4 Grade 7 passes, and Andrew Sayegh who achieved six Grade 9 GCSE passes, three Grade 8 GCSE passes, and one Grade 7.

Headteacher Steve Jeffery said: “These results reflect years of sheer dedication, hard work, commitment, sacrifice and study.

“The all-important encouragement and support from families, peers and teachers has also been instrumental in enabling these youngsters to achieve remarkable outcomes – regardless of the external challenges they have all faced.

“The trials of the pandemic did not diminish their tenacity in achieving that all important personal best.

Andrew Sayegh on GCSE results day at Our Lady of Sion

“They remained immersed in their goals and dreams and nothing was going to preclude them from attaining those triumphs.

“I applaud this focus.

“Their palpable energy and dedication along with the expertise and commitment of their teachers was the driving force behind this exceptional academic attainment.

“I am so very proud of each one of these students and every member of our staff who worked assiduously to provide an inspirational learning experience for all GCSE students here at Our Lady of Sion School.

Grace Light celebrating her GCSE results at Our Lady of Sion

“Parents – you played a significant part in this too – thank you. What a team!”