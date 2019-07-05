Para athlete leads first run round new Daily Mile track in Angmering

British long jumper Luke Sinnott inspired pupils at St Margaret’s Primary School with his resilience, telling them how he recovered from a bomb blast that claimed both his legs above the knee, severely damaged his left arm and broke multiple bones and fingers. He came to Angmering yesterday to open the school’s new Daily Mile track and led the first run around the circuit.

Head teacher Mike Jee said: “What a fantastic, amazing story Luke has and it fits in wonderfully with our values, showing resilience, getting up and carrying on and not giving up at all. Our plan is for every child to used the track every day, in all weathers, to get the children really nice and active. They will come out as a class and we hope they will be able to do up to eight times around it, which is a mile. Our teachers are already starting to use it before school. The reception teacher ran 6k before school on the day of the opening ceremony.”

