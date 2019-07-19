Saxophone donation benefits talented music student

A talented music student has received a saxophone given by a kind donor, enabling him to pursue his passion.

Chatsmore Catholic High School pupil Austin Tullett has already attained Grade Five, and is heading for sixth form at the Greater Brighton Metropolitan College in Worthing this September.

He is set to study Music as part of his plans to turn music into his profession.

Austin badly needed an instrument of suitable quality and standard for his fast-growing musical talents.

A musician called Simon had just donated a saxophone to the Horsham charity Music for All, and the team knew who would benefit from such a lovely instrument.