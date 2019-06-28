Goblin Race Day at Chesswood Junior School, Worthing. Pic Steve Robards SR1917267 SUS-190627-200628001

See Worthing pupils compete at kit car race day

Hand-built race cars took to the track at Chesswood Junior School in Worthing for an exciting Goblin race day, organised by pupils in year six. Jobs included engineer, driver, designer, media team, organising merchandise to entertainment, with each class having a chief executive to oversee it all.

Races included a slalom through cones, tyre change challenge, chicane race with tight turns and drag race to test the fastest. Chris Yelling, year-six leader, said: “Each chief executive has organised their entire class and are responsible for this entire event, although the whole class has been involved and every person has had a job on race day.” Read more: Worthing pupils take the racecourse in hand-built cars

Spruce Moose, the overall winner, in the slalom. Picture: Steve Robards SR1917293
6HBees, winner of best design. Picture: Steve Robards SR1917242
Raptor Rampage chose a snake design for their car. Picture: Steve Robards SR1917248
28 pyeoneers, who came second in the slalom. Picture: Steve Robards SR1917245
