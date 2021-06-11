Shoreham College boy donates hair to charity
After reading about the Little Princess Trust which makes wigs from donations of human hair for children who have lost theirs through illness, Xan Newns wanted to help.
The Shoreham College pupil grew his hair to donate to the trust and set up a JustGiving page, raising more than £600.
“People often think I’m a girl because of my hair, but that does not bother me,” said Xan, aged 11.
“I wanted to grow it as long as I could so there was a lot of hair for them to make the wigs.”
Xan, who is in Year 6, had the chop on June 1, Shoreham College confirmed.
Little Princess Trust relies solely upon the efforts of community fundraisers.
For more information, visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk.