Brighton & Hove Bus Company has donated a single decker bus for Shoreham Beach Primary School. Headteacher Darren Vallier with parent Chris Mclelland and Adrian Strange, from the bus company. Pic S Robards SR2109091

Children at the school, in Shingle Road, will play board games, read, eat and use it as a calm space.

Head teacher Darren Vallier said: “We needed to offer wraparound care to the school community and the idea of using a single-decker bus was the perfect solution. It is also unique.”

Within months of Darren sharing the idea with the local community, Chris McLelland, a parent at the school, was chatting with Adrian Strange, head of commercial operations at Brighton & Hove Bus Company.

Head teacher Darren Vallier with pupils on the bus

Those conversations resulted in a single decker bus being donated to the school. The bus has since been transformed into something ‘quite magical’ and sits on the school playground.

Darren added: “On behalf of the school we would like to thank Brighton &Hove Bus Company for donating the bus and our PTFA for organising and paying for the inside of the bus.”

The bus sits on the playground