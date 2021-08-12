Students at the Sir Robert Woodard Academy celebrate another set of ‘excellent’ GCSE results after a challenging year of online learning.

Sir Robert Woodard Academy saw students’ grades in maths improve, with many subject areas seeing 70-80 percent of students achieve the “good pass” grade of a 5, equivalent to a C,

The academy had 11 students achieve the highest grade possible, a grade 9, equivalent to an A*.

With GCSE exams being cancelled for the second year, students had to face internal assessments to be awarded Centre Assessed Grades.

A spokesperson for the Academy commented: “There has been so much talk of grade inflation, but our assessment and curriculum processes are so tightly planned that we are confident our students have performed as they would have under usual exam circumstances.

“Our teachers had access to a wide range of academic data to support their grading decisions, resulting in students awarded the right grades they have worked hard to achieve.”

Academy Principal Kieran Scanlon, said: “I’m pleased today to be focusing on all of our students who have excelled through hard

work, persistence and resilience.

“It has, without doubt, been a challenging two years, but colleagues and students really came together with purpose and these results are a reflection of that.

“I‘m particularly pleased to see our students showing real ambition in terms of their next steps and they should do so confident in the knowledge that they are well prepared.

“I look forward to welcoming many of them into our sixth form in September, where I’m confident they will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Oliver Stanley achieved seven grade 9s, 2 grade 8s. He said: “I thought I would probably get grade 7s,

“I was really happy.

“I was glad my hard work paid off.

“I am going to study sciences and then go to study Medicine.”

Bethan Newell achieved five grade 9s and one grade 7. She said: “I wasn’t expecting it at all.

“English was the biggest surprise,

“I just think over the last few months, being at home, it was a hard experience, but I think it has definitely paid off.

“It feels amazing to be joining W6.”

Sean Whitehouse celebrated six grade 9s and three grade 8s, Jody Brigden achieved five grade 9s and one grade 8, Raphaella Badua achieved four grade 9s and four grade 8s, George Brigden celebrated four grade 9s, one grade 8, and one grade 7, Harry Southam achieved two grade 9s, three grade 8s, and one grade 7, and Emily Cook celebrated two grade 9s, two grade 8s, and one grade 7.

