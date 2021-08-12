Natasha Nicol made the comments as parents, staff and governors joined students to celebrate the GCSE results today, after a challenging year with the cancellation of public exams and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

See more pictures here: Steyning Grammar School students celebrating their GCSE results todayA spokesman for the school said: "Despite‌ ‌this,‌ ‌Steyning,‌ ‌which‌ ‌is‌ ‌part‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌high-achieving‌ ‌Bohunt‌ ‌Education‌ ‌Trust‌ ‌(BET),‌ ‌has‌ ‌continued‌ ‌to‌ ‌perform‌ ‌highly,‌ ‌with‌ ‌some‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌individual‌ ‌success‌ ‌stories‌ ‌including: ‌Aimee‌ ‌Wenman‌ ‌and‌ ‌Tom‌ ‌Fisher,‌ ‌both‌ ‌of‌ ‌whom‌ ‌achieved‌ ‌nine‌ ‌grade‌ ‌9s‌ ‌including‌ ‌English,‌ ‌Maths‌ ‌and‌ ‌Separate‌ ‌Sciences.‌ ‌ ‌

"Tom‌ ‌Dare,‌ ‌who‌ ‌got‌ ‌eight‌ ‌grade‌ ‌9s.‌ ‌Theo‌ ‌Parkin,‌ ‌Anneli‌ ‌Matthews‌ ‌and‌ ‌Madeleine‌ ‌Allam,‌ ‌all‌ ‌of‌ ‌whom‌ ‌got‌ ‌seven‌ ‌grade‌ ‌9s.‌ ‌

Excited students receiving their GCSE results at Steyning Grammar School this morning

"In‌ ‌addition‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌fantastic‌ ‌academic‌ ‌achievement‌ ‌of‌ ‌our‌ ‌students,‌ ‌all‌ ‌have‌ ‌flourished‌ through‌ ‌our‌ ‌‘Game-changer’‌ ‌curriculum.‌ ‌In‌ ‌particular,‌ ‌Crystal‌ ‌Bowbrick‌ ‌and‌ ‌Alicia‌ ‌Glover‌ ‌

were‌ ‌awarded‌ ‌the‌ ‌Tony‌ ‌Russell‌ ‌Award‌ ‌for‌ ‌encapsulating‌ ‌the‌ ‌SGS‌ ‌ethos;‌ ‌Jack‌ ‌Dance‌ ‌has‌ recently‌ ‌competed‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌motocross‌ ‌world‌ ‌championships‌ ‌and‌ ‌45‌ ‌students‌ ‌have‌ ‌

participated‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌DofE‌ ‌award,‌ ‌completing‌ ‌429‌ ‌hours‌ ‌of‌ ‌volunteering‌ ‌between‌ ‌them.‌ ‌

"The‌ ‌majority‌ ‌of‌ ‌our‌ ‌students‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ ‌continuing‌ ‌their‌ ‌success‌ ‌through‌ ‌their‌ ‌ongoing‌ ‌studies‌ ‌at‌ ‌SGS‌ ‌Sixth‌ ‌Form‌ ‌College.‌ ‌The‌ ‌fantastic‌ ‌grades‌ ‌they‌ ‌have‌ ‌achieved‌ ‌at‌ ‌GCSE‌ ‌have‌ ‌enabled‌ ‌

them‌ ‌to‌ ‌embark‌ ‌on‌ ‌ambitious‌ ‌A-level‌ ‌programmes,‌ ‌which‌ ‌will‌ ‌facilitate‌ ‌their‌ ‌entry‌ ‌to‌ ‌university‌ ‌in‌ ‌two‌ ‌years’‌ ‌time.‌ ‌ ‌

"SGS‌ ‌students‌ ‌demonstrate‌ ‌resilience,‌ ‌creativity‌ ‌and‌ ‌are‌ ‌given‌ ‌the‌ ‌support‌ ‌and‌ ‌opportunities‌ ‌to‌ ‌achieve‌ ‌their‌ ‌ambitions.‌ ‌SGS‌ ‌is‌ ‌immensely‌ ‌proud‌ ‌of‌ ‌all‌ ‌its‌ ‌students‌ ‌and‌ ‌their‌ ‌individual‌ ‌successes,‌ ‌especially‌ ‌given‌ ‌the‌ ‌obstacles‌ ‌they‌ ‌have‌ ‌faced‌ ‌during‌ ‌the‌ ‌pandemic.‌"

Noel Kennedy, Co-Headteacher at Steyning said: "SGS has always been, and will continue to be, a school that puts our children first. As a community, we have assisted with providing resources including food, laptops, iPads and much more to support our students to achieve even in the most difficult and unusual circumstances. I am proud of our students who have exhibited grit and a growth mind-set throughout the past 2 years. I wish them all the best in their future endeavours and remind them that they are always part of the Steyning Family.

Natasha Nicol, Co-Headteacher at Steyning, said: “We are hugely proud of our students who have worked extremely hard to receive their excellent grades today. We are thrilled to be able to celebrate their achievements, which are so well deserved. It is with enormous thanks to all our students, their families, our staff and the wider school community for their ongoing support over the past year, which has been filled with challenges, and we now look forward to seeing our students take their important next steps.”

Neil Strowger, Bohunt Education Trust Leader said added: “Our young people have demonstrated resilience, resolve and tremendous commitment throughout this disrupted and difficult year. They thoroughly deserve their results today; we look forward to welcoming many back into the Sixth Form in September.”