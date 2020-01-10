Student-led stationery drive at The Angmering School

Students at The Angmering School organised a stationery drive to help their peers and collected an impressive amount of pens, pencils, rubbers and other equipment.

The project was led by the Unicef Rights Respecting Schools ambassadors, who asked students to donate packs of stationery in exchange for wearing home clothes for a day.

Rights Respecting ambassadors at The Angmering School were pleased with the success of the stationery drive

The ambassadors are a team of students representing each tutor group to put the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child into practice within the school and beyond.

Year-12 student Georgia Millward, president, said: “We raised so much stationery for an absolutely amazing cause. It has allowed us to do something so great whilst all at our school learn about our rights, and that is so important.”

The ambassadors look at various ways of raising the profile of the charter and this time, they wanted to help their peers with stationery supplies, following on from similar donation schemes for the foodbank.

Cherie Sykes, English teacher and co-leader, said: “The biggest thing is that this was led by students, meaning Ms Cox and I could watch the team flourish as they took this initiative forward. I am proud of their success.”

The donations are being distributed to students around the school.