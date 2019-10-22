These are the rates of absence at West Sussex primary schools according to government figures.

These are the best and worst primary schools in West Sussex for pupil absences

Government figures have revealed the best and worst schools in West Sussex for school absences

Based on the latest figures available - from the 2017 - 2018 academic year - these are the ten schools with the highest and lowest overall absence rating. Special schools are not included in the list.

1. Blackthorns Community Primary Academy

Overall rate of absence: 2.2 per cent
2. Heron Way Primary School

Overall rate of absence: 2.7 per cent
3. All Saints C of E Primary School, Horsham

Overall rate of absence: 2.6 per cent
4. East Preston Junior School

Overall rate of absence: 2.9 per cent
