These are the Ofsted ratings of every West Sussex nursery inspected in 2019

These are the ratings of each nursery in West Sussex by Ofsted.

Listed are nurseries, pre-schools and day nurseries and their rating from Ofsted based on inspections made in 2019. The ratings range from ‘Outstanding’ to ‘Inadequate’. The data is the latest available on the Ofsted website.

1. A Step Ahead Childrens Nursery Ofsted rating: Outstanding. Last inspection: 30 May 2019. Leech Pond Hill, Lower Beeding, West Sussex RH13 6NR Google other Buy a Photo

2. Muddy Puddles Pre-School Ofsted rating: Good. Last inspection: 3 October 2019. Ifield Community Centre, Ifield Drive, Crawley RH11 0HD Google other Buy a Photo

3. The A House Pre-School Ofsted rating: Good. Last inspection: 26 March 2019. Windmill Avenue, Hassocks, West Sussex BN6 8LJ Google other Buy a Photo

4. Skylarks Community Pre-School Ofsted rating: Good. Last inspection: 3 May 2019. Village Centre, Horsham RH12 3LY Google other Buy a Photo

View more