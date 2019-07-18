Tito’s inspireds new generation of chefs at St Andrew’s high school

Pupils from St Andrew’s CE High School for Boys have welcomed two guests from Tito’s Spanish Restaurant.

On Wednesday, July 10, restaurant owners Xavi Champion and Danny Spice worked with two groups of Year 10 GCSE food students.

The pupils were able to try different Spanish meats, watch a demonstration, and compete in a competition to create a Spanish dish using fresh local ingredients.

The winning student was Jack Dobson, who has been invited down with his family for lunch at the restaurant as well as to spend time in the kitchens to experience a professional environment.

Katy Sharpe, food teacher, said: “It was an invaluable experience for our lads, they all enjoyed asking Danny and Xavi questions about restaurant life and their food presentation improved with some expert guidance.”

The whole class was invited down to Tito’s for lunch and hopefully to inspire some future chefs.