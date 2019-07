Two students from Bohunt School Worthing have put together an hilarious lip-sync video featuring staff performing Don't Stop Believin' by Journey.

Louie Rowe and Ollie Chandley from Bohunt Productions filmed, edited and produced the video over several months.

Louie said: "It was shown to the whole school in an assembly to a great reception. We've worked so hard for the past couple of months putting it together."