West Sussex multi-academy trust celebrates successful SATs, including best results to date at one of its seven schools

Schoolsworks has announced its unverified Key Stage 2 SATs results for 2019 and says they show the multi-academy trust is having a positive impact on its seven schools in West Sussex.

River Beach Primary School in Littlehampton, which has been part of Schoolsworks since 2013, is celebrating its best-ever SATs results, with the combined score being 6% above the national average.

Dave Ayers, head of school at River Beach Primary in Littlehampton, is celebrating its best-ever SATs results

The school and its successful results contributed to the multi-academy trust’s average combined score of 64% for reading, writing and maths (RWM).

Chief executive Chris Seaton said the unverified Key Stage 2 SATs results showed the trust was having a positive impact on school improvement.

He added: “We are delighted with this year’s results and it’s great to see how well the schools which have been longest in the trust have performed.

“Overall, our data shows that we are closing the gap on national averages, which is of particular note given the relatively low performance of schools in West Sussex over recent years, and the associated educational funding crisis.

“River Beach, which has been in the trust since 2013, offers a particular success story with its best-ever set of results. Their combined RWM scores are 6% above the national average, despite the school’s catchment covering one of the three most deprived wards in Sussex.”

For schools which have been in the trust for more than three years, this year’s combined RWM is 67%, compared to the national average of 65%.

The trust is currently responsible for seven schools - River Beach Primary School in Littlehampton, Rustington Community Primary School, East Preston Junior School, Downsbrook Primary School in Worthing, Medmerry Primary School in Selsey, Rose Green Junior School and Edward Bryant School in Bognor Regis.

The trust was successful in its 2016 application to open a new free school in Littlehampton and is currently awaiting confirmation from the Department for Education about an opening date.

Mr Seaton said the trust had a ‘collegiate approach’, with a core focus on delivering strong outcomes for children across their whole school experience.