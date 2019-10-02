West Sussex special college celebrates fantastic sports achievement

A community special college maintained by West Sussex County Council is celebrating have achieving the prestigious afPE Quality Mark.

Oak Grove College in Worthing, which takes students with a statement of special educational need from across the county, was thrilled to be recognised by the Association for Physical Education.

Ross McKay, lead teacher of PE, said: “It’s a fantastic achievement which recognises the hard work the PE team put in to ensure that pupils with special needs are given the best opportunities to develop emotionally, physically, mentally and socially.

“It’s an award that isn’t received easily and after the long process, it is something the school should shout about.”

Awarded through a process of self-review and school visits, the accolade shows the strength and quality of physical education and sport, while raising the profile of the school, both locally and nationally.

The college is one of only four schools in West Sussex to have been issued the Quality Mark in the past three years.