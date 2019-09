Here parents from the Worthing Herald and Lancing Herald Facebook pages have shared their pictures from their child's first day back at school. Please note we have tried to include as many as possible. If we have missed your picture please feel free to email it to alex.jenkins@jpimedia.co.uk

Scarlett starting Durrington High School other Buy a Photo

Lucas, 6, and Mackenzie, 4, starting Sompting Village Primary School other Buy a Photo

Todds first day at high school other Buy a Photo

Tallulah-Skye Tullett, age 7, and Willow-Grace Tullett, aged 5, The Globe Primary Academy other Buy a Photo

View more