Worthing artist overcomes dyslexia to graduate at the age of 77

Worthing artist Ray Lister has graduated with a BA fine arts degree at the age of 77.

Having painted all his life, Ray started a part-time course at Northbrook MET five years ago and overcame dyslexia to achieve a 2:1.

He said he had learned a lot and the course had given him confidence to write things down, something he had always previously avoided.

Ray said: “When I told them I can’t spell, I had to go for an assessment. With the help of an iPad and spellcheck, I started writing essays and I did a 6,500 word dissertation.

“It helped me a lot. I was over the moon. I’ve never written anything down before. I got a much higher grade than I thought I would.”

Ray’s describes his painting style as modern impressionist and he was proud to win the runner-up prize in the degree show, meaning his abstract picture of fishing boats at East Worthing went on show at Kellie Miller Arts Gallery in Brighton.

He said: “I have always been a painter and I belong to several clubs, including The Arts Society West Sussex.

“I only stopped working part time last year in the building trade, doing artexing and plaster boarding.

“I have always been a landscape painter but I have now started a portrait course.”