Worthing College celebrates 99.8% A-level pass rate

The college recorded a 99.8 per cent pass rate, with 59 per cent of students securing the highest grades of A*-B – and 85 per cent achieving grades A*-C.

An impressive 30 out of 31 A-level subjects recorded 100 per cent pass rates – the college said – while 83.4 per cent of students on applied general courses, such as BTECs, also achieved high grades.

Paul Riley, principal, said he and staff were ‘very proud’.

Worthing College is celebrating another year of excellent A-level results

He added: “They have had two difficult years, punctuated by national lockdowns and significant changes to the way they learn, yet through it all they have shown great determination and worked hard to achieve their grades.

“They should be proud of their achievements and we congratulate them as they go on to their next steps, whether that’s higher education, employment or training.

“We should also recognise the fantastic dedication shown by our staff, who have supported their students in circumstances that none of us could have predicted.”

Chichester College – which, alongside Worthing, Brinsbury, Crawley and Haywards Heath colleges, is part of the Chichester College Group – which achieved a 100 per cent A-level pass rate for 2021.