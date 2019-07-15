Worthing council to loan £5million for Brighton college upgrades

A £5million loan to improve college facilities in the centre of Brighton has been agreed by Worthing Borough Council.

Greater Brighton Metropolitan College, which was created by the merger of City College Brighton and Northbrook College in 2017, is looking to create a centre for creative and digital industries at its Pelham Street campus at a total cost of £21million.

The new capacity would also allow the college to locate all its creative industries higher education programmes in Worthing at a higher education centre in West Durrington.

GB Met will be entering into a new strategic partnership with University of the Arts London that will see the development of new programmes for international students as well as extended progression routes into under and postgraduate programmes in London.

Worthing Borough Council executive members agreed to the £5million loan last Tuesday (July 9).

Edward Crouch, executive member for digital and environmental services, said: “This will be a huge addition for educational provision in this town.”

Heather Mercer, executive member for customer services, added: “I think this is another example of really positive innovation and real benefit to the people of Worthing.”

According to officers the loan will generate income of £100,000 per year for the council in excess of any associated borrowing costs.

The loan would be secured on the West Durrington campus.

Over the last three years 1,142 students from Adur and Worthing have studied at the Pelham Campus.

The Met also operates campuses in Broadwater and Shoreham.

Dan Humphreys, leader of the council, added: “This is a fantastic move and a real win, win for us and the people of Worthing.”