Worthing High School students laid wreaths at the Cenotaph in London on Armistice Day

The school was one of only seven invited to lay two wreaths at last Thursday’s ceremony.

James Oram, head of history at Worthing High, said it had been a ‘great privilege’. He added: “Remembrance is an extremely important event every year, but this year felt even more special, as the Royal British Legion is marking 100 years since the nation’s collective Remembrance traditions were first observed.

“It was fitting that, once again, a collective event was possible. The students involved really valued the experience of representing, not just the school, but the wider community.

“We are extremely grateful to the Western Front Association for allowing our students the opportunity to experience such a poignant event, one which they will remember for the rest of their lives”.

Head boy Joseph Hill said: “I think being able to visit and take part in such an emotive ceremony has greatly honed my understanding of Remembrance and I am very thankful for the school for giving me this opportunity.

“Being surrounded by people who you knew had potentially fought in these wars and seen their family, best friends, die in front of their own eyes, made Remembrance an even more hallowing experience”.

Hannah Crabb, Worthing High School head girl, described it as ‘one of the most emotional, inspirational and incredible moments I have experienced’.

She added: “I think it is so important for young people to understand why we have Remembrance Day.

“Through all the hardship of the past couple of years, what keeps us all united as one is being able to remember those who fell for us years ago so we could be here today.

“We have to continue to teach and educate young people on the importance of this precious day, so that the memory of these incredible people never become lost in new generations. There shouldn’t be a day that goes by when we don’t remember them”.

Worthing High head Pan Panayiotou said: “This is the third time we have been asked to support the work of the Western Front Association, and as a school we are very proud to be able to play our part. The Western Front Association helps to preserve the Act of remembrance and will continue to mark the event and also help schools through its education work understand the reasons why we do so. Huge thanks to all of our senior prefects and Mr Oram and Mrs De Luca, who were incredible ambassadors for the school.”

