Worthing primary school celebrates successful Ofsted inspection

Staff and pupils at Thomas A Becket Infant School are celebrating another successful year after the school was rated ‘good’ in its latest inspection.

After a visit on July 4, inspectors concluded the school’s leaders had ‘developed a caring, community-friendly school, where pupils are at the centre of all that they do’.

Pupils of Thomas A Becket Infant School celebrating their Ofsted result SUS-190723-081650001

Pupils felt safe, the report said, and enjoyed being at school, while teachers had shown an improvement in insisting on higher standards which was helping to improve performance.

A spokesman for the school said: “The head teacher and governors are really proud of the staff and children, who are such a wonderful asset to the school. It really has been a team effort and very satisfying that the hard work of all has been recognised so positively.”

The school has been rated ‘good’ since December, 2009.

The report, addressed to head teacher Mandi Dingwall, concluded with praise for how the school caters for the needs of all pupils.

“In your caring and inclusive school, you are strongly committed to ensuring that disadvantaged pupils have an education that gives them the best opportunities for their future lives,” it said.

“Leaders have researched the best practice and a leaflet has been written by senior staff and shared with every teacher in the school. This has raised the profile of disadvantaged pupils and ensured that they are consistently reviewed and supported by their class teachers throughout the school.”