Worthing pupils compete to be the most colourful at Race for Life Schools
Race for Life at Durrington Infant and Junior Federated Schools was a real team effort, with the oldest children helping the youngest to complete the course aid of Cancer Research UK.
The summer-themed event for the whole school included a competition to find the most colourful class. Every child took part in the event today and either walked, hopped, skipped, rolled or ran the 1km course around the school field. Visit Durrington Infant & Junior School Race for Life Schools to make a donation.
