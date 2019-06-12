DM1961697a.jpg. Nathan Fox, left and Adrian Patrick, Commonwealth gold medallists visit Springfield Infant School, Worthing. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-191106-175949008

Worthing pupils impress British athletes with their stamina and enthusiasm

Pupils at Springfield Infant School in Worthing had a great time working with British athletes Nathan Fox and Adrian Patrick during a day designed to promote healthy lifestyles.

Triple jumper Nathan and sprinter Adrian, a Commonwealth Games medallist, ran fun circuits and head teacher Becky Wycherley said she was impressed by the children’s stamina and enthusiasm. They were joined by up-and-coming athletes from St Andrew’s High School for Boys.

