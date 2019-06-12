Worthing pupils impress British athletes with their stamina and enthusiasm
Pupils at Springfield Infant School in Worthing had a great time working with British athletes Nathan Fox and Adrian Patrick during a day designed to promote healthy lifestyles.
Triple jumper Nathan and sprinter Adrian, a Commonwealth Games medallist, ran fun circuits and head teacher Becky Wycherley said she was impressed by the children’s stamina and enthusiasm. They were joined by up-and-coming athletes from St Andrew’s High School for Boys.
Nathan Fox, and Adrian Patrick visit Springfield Infant School, Worthing. Photo by Derek Martin DM1961606a