Worthing pupils see their own films screened at Connaught Theatre

Pupils from a Worthing school were thrilled to see their own films screened at the Connaught Theatre for a private viewing.

Children from years three to five at Palatine Primary School were joined by their parents for the screening this morning.

Palatine Primary School pupils at the Connaught Theatre in Worthing for the screening of their own films. Picture: Derek Martin dm1961752a

There was much laughter, cries of delight and loud applause for the various films produced by the five classes.

The whole of key stage two has been working on the topic At the Movies for the past six weeks.

Amy Clarkson, deputy head teacher, said: “It has been an amazing experience. The children have really got into it as it is a theme they know.

“The children had to work together as a class to create a movie. They had to think about the different types of movie and what they liked, then work out what they wanted to make.

“Some chose a silent movie, some chose stop-motion and some made a musical. Each class was different, it depended on their interests and abilities.

“It has been a speaking and listening topic. They had to do everything, design and create the film, make the movie then make posters to promote it and tickets for their parents. They were fully immersed in it.”

The topic started with a visit to the Connaught Theatre in Worthing to watch Missing Link. This was followed by a special video of staff explaining the children would be returning to the same cinema in a few weeks to watch some more films but this time made by them.

Jacqueline McGregor, business manager, said: “Over recent weeks, they have explored the history of films, different types of movies and experimented making their own.

“They chose what they wanted to make their films about, including musicals, retelling of classic stories and silent movies. They have written scripts, made costumes, acted, sung and edited everything together to make their finished pieces.

“They have had to work together and learn about the different roles involved in making a movie.”

Films included The Tortoise and the Hare with the message ‘slow and steady wins the race’, The 3 Little Pigs and The Lion King, complete with songs.

After the screening, parents were asked to vote on the way out and tomorrow, there will be a glittering Oscars-style ceremony at the school, complete with red carpet.

Next week, the pupils will complete the topic by working on an evaluation.