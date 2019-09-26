Worthing's Oak Grove College issues update on collapsed ceiling

The head teacher of Worthing's Oak Grove College has issued an update after a collapsed ceiling forced the temporary closure of part of the school.

Earlier today (September 26), a collapsed ceiling meant students from learning groups Animus, Koa and the sixth form were asked not to come to school.

Oak Grove College. Pic: Google

In a Facebook post this afternoon, head teacher Phillip Potter thanked staff and pupils for their cooperation.

"Overnight, part of the ceiling fell due to a tie into the concrete ceiling section failing and this meant the weight of the ceiling was not supported causing problems with our lighting and therefore electricity," he said.

"It would not have been safe for the west block to be opened. Contractors will have resolved this so that college is open as normal tomorrow morning.

"A surveyor from West Sussex County Council has been round the rest of the site visually checking the ceilings and there is no other cause for concern.

"I appreciate that the closure of the college to some students was inconvenient and very disruptive and this was exacerbated by our text system failing at the time we needed it. I apologise for this, however the safety and welfare of all our learners and staff is my first priority."