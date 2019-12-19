Worthing school earns Artsmark Platinum Award

Arts and culture at Oak Grove College in Worthing have been developed to the highest level, earning the school an Artsmark Platinum Award.

The official presentation was made on Tuesday, at the special college’s Christmas Stars concert.

Students performing at the Oak Grove College carol concert

Phillip Potter, head teacher, said: “We’re extremely proud of achieving our Artsmark Platinum Award. We are committed to delivering a high-quality arts and cultural education and we look forward to continue to grow with Artsmark.

“The arts are vitally important to the wide and diverse curriculum we offer our young people and the arts contribute so much to the wider development of all of our students as they develop their skills and confidence in the many facets of a well rounded arts education.”

Arts Council England said the school set the perfect example of commitment to arts and cultural education.

Darren Henley, chief executive, said: “As an Artsmark school, Oak Grove College exemplifies how the award can help schools to achieve a broad and balanced curriculum, ensuring that each of its pupils is given the opportunity to explore and build a love of the arts that will remain with them as they go through adult life.”

To achieve the award, the college had to develop its arts and culture provision in a broad and balanced curriculum. This was achieved by creating an overall plan and delivering it across the whole college.

Beautiful artwork created by students was on display at Christmas Stars and there was a variety of performances, including drama sketches, a choir, bands and the debut of Orchestras Inc, a work led by West Sussex Music at Oak Grove College.

Students also performed at the school carol concert today at St Andrew’s Church in Tarring.