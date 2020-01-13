Worthing school rewards top fundraisers after whole-school walk for Chestnut Tree House

Top fundraisers from Worthing High School’s biennial sponsored walk have been treated to breakfast as a reward.

The students who collected the most for Chestnut Tree House were also able to learn more about the children’s hospice in an assembly led by community fundraiser Caroline Roberts-Quigley.

Worthing High School students on the sponsored walk in September

Overall, the 2019 walk raised £18,577.33 plus gift aid, and since the first whole-school walk in 1999, Worthing High has raised more than £105,000 for Chestnut Tree House.

Pan Panayiotou, head teacher, said: “We are truly humbled by the brilliant efforts of our students and staff. Chestnut Tree House provides an outstanding service to our local community and it is a great charity for our students to support.”

The school is divided into four learning communities, Broadwater, Heene, Salvington and Tarring, and each of these is divided into tutor groups.

Caroline gave a talk to students from Heene, the community which raised the most to support the 11th walk, £4887.73.

Presenting the cheque to Caroline Roberts-Quigley, community fundraiser at Chestnut Tree House

She also attended the reward breakfast for the top fundraising students, led by Kiera Hobbs, who raised £1,057.

The school selected students to present Caroline with a cheque for £105,000, in recognition of the contribution by students past and present.

The 2019 walk took place in September, when 1,050 students and 100 staff walked to Chanctonbury Ring and back in wind and rain.