Worthing school’s charity club makes hundreds from hot chocolate

Year-six pupils at a Worthing school raised £448 by selling hot chocolate at break time.

The charity club at Orchards Junior School has been supporting the Fitzalan Howard Centre, which provides day and respite services for adults with disabilities and more complex needs, for some time.

Orchards Junior School raises �448 for Guild Care at its hot chocolate sale

The hot chocolate sale saw 530 drinks consumed and brought the total raised since the club started six years ago to £1,780.

The school has a close relationship with the centre, now run by Guild Care, and looks forward to welcoming clients and staff each year for an annual visit.

Fiona McCarthy, deputy head, said: “We initially set up a charity club to raise awareness of Fairtrade but over the years, it has evolved into something much bigger than we ever imagined.

“The children who join are passionate about supporting people in need, both locally and across the world, and we are very proud of the generosity of our pupils and their families.

Sean McGuckin talking to children at Orchards Junior School

“The Fitzalan Howard Centre is very special to the Orchards. We love their annual visit and are delighted to raise funds to support their activities.”

The charity club was delighted to present the cheque to Sean McGuckin, who attends the centre.