Worthing student joins star-studded cast at Disney film premiere after winning BBFC Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Black Card competition

A Worthing student has walked the red carpet alongside the star-studded cast of the new Disney film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, at the London premiere.

May McGlone, who is in year eight at Our Lady of Sion School, was invited to the screening with her mother as part of her prize in the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Black Card competition, run by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).

May McGlone on the red carpet at the London premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

May’s design, showcasing the iconic Maleficent horns on a vibrant hand-coloured background, was chosen from more than 900 entries. She was one of the first to see it on the big screen and it will now be shown before every UK screening of the fantasy adventure sequel, having been adapted to include the age rating symbol, ratings info and signatures seen on the iconic BBFC Black Cards.

Dr Simon Orchard, headmaster, said: “We are so proud of May’s design for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’s Black Card and are delighted that she has won first place in the competition.

“She is a talented young person and it is wonderful that we can celebrate her achievement with the whole school community in assembly.”

The school welcomed Joe Rocco from the BBFC to present May with her award, much to the delight of her fellow students.

May's BBFC Black Card design, showcasing the iconic Maleficent horns on a vibrant hand-coloured background

Lucy Brett, head of education at the BBFC, said: “We are delighted by the wide reach of the competition and the way it has inspired so many children, and hopefully their teachers and parents, to think about the BBFC age ratings and our iconic cards and symbols.

“We also hope it has generated discussion about how and why we offer ratings information that can help children choose well when deciding what films and shows they want to watch in cinemas, at home and online.

“The interpretations were wide ranging and inspiring to us, really showcasing how much excitement watching movies in the cinema still holds for children.”