Worthing student wins ISA Whitbread Prize 2019

Worthing student Emily Keogh has won an award for her excellent GCSE results, having gained the top grade in all 11 subjects.

Emily, now a sixth form student at Our Lady of Sion School, received the Whitbread Memorial Prize from the Independent Schools Association, recognising not only her results but her outstanding contribution to the school and wider community.

Emily Keogh was awarded an ISA (Independent Schools Association) award for her achievements in her GCSE results

Dr Simon Orchard, headmaster, said: “Emily is a worthy recipient, having excelled in her GCSE examinations, along with her piano and singing exams and speech and drama events.

“She also volunteers for a number of charities. We are extremely proud of her and delighted that she has been recognised by the ISA in this way.”

Emily achieved Grade 9 in all of her GCSEs and is now studying A-levels in maths, biology, chemistry and further maths.

The prize recognises and celebrates outstanding achievement in, and service to, wider aspects of school and community life, in conjunction with achieving academic excellence in GCSE results.