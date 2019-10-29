Worthing students embrace team-building challenges
Team building challenges have helped new year-seven students at Durrington High School settle in. They embraced the wet and wild weather as they put their strategic skills to the test on the school field. The mixed teams gave students an opportunity to meet new people and a different leader was chosen for each of the 10 challenges.
Organiser Chris Davis said: “The team building days are a great highlight of the first term at Durrington High School. Students enjoy themselves as they make new friends, build confidence and learn vital team-building skills. They are also a great exemplifier to show students how to live out the values that underpin our school – kindness, aspiration, perseverance and pride.”
For the plank challenge, teams had to move three planks of wood, with the whole team standing on the them at all times