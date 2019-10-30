Worthing students forced to complete Duke of Edinburgh’s Award expedition in pyjamas

Worthing students working on the bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s Award had to complete the expedition element in pyjamas after battling difficult weather conditions.

Two teams of four from year ten at Durrington High School had to hike for 22km over two days, with an overnight camp in between.

Esther Giles, Whitney Ricketts, Libby Pinn and Amie Calvert were so excited to complete the expedition

The rain fell hard and the wind was wild for much of the weekend.

Unfortunately, one tent let in so much water, Esther Giles, Whitney Ricketts, Libby Pinn and Amie Calvert had to complete the hike in pyjamas.

The girls found the experience challenging and said they often felt like giving up but they carried on and ‘were so excited and happy’ when they saw the minibus.

Esther said: “It was horrible, everything was soaking wet from the rain overnight so we had to wear whatever was dry.

Both teams were praised for their resilience over the weekend of wild weather

“We had to laugh though, it was better than crying.”

Having completed they hike, all four said it was a great feeling to know they had done it.

Amie said: “We really enjoyed spending time together without our phones. We played games such as naming famous people from A-Z and we did have a lot of fun.”

The students set off from Stanmer Church with backpacks containing all the equipment they needed for the weekend.

Success with the cooking!

They followed a route across the South Downs to Plumpton Green, then set up their tents in miserable weather.

Working together, they managed to cook a dinner of pasta on camping stoves before heading to bed.

Team A had a difficult night and their tent let in so much water, they had to stay in their pyjamas for the hike the next day because nothing else was dry.

Luckily, there was some respite as the weather during the morning and despite everything, the students enjoyed having time to talk.

Staff members Chris Davis, Steve Briscoe, Karen Chester and Vicky Potton were supporting the students and praised both teams for their resilience.