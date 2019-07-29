Worthing students’ performing arts celebration makes teachers proud

Talented students from all year groups at Durrington High School in Worthing made their teachers proud at the summer performing arts celebration.

The evening was an opportunity for students to perform in front of an audience, and to show off their work to parents and carers.

The drama group for years nine and ten performed a humorous and poignant play, entitled What Are They Like?

Emily Isham, director of performing arts, said: “The summer term celebration is a lovely evening and it is fantastic to see all of the hard work our students have put in during this year come to fruition.

“At Durrington High, we give students performance opportunities as often as possible to help them grow in confidence and believe in their own abilities.”

The first half focused on the Labours of Hercules, with the year-seven drama club performing four short extracts using traditional Greek theatre techniques.

Their dramatic pieces were interspersed with musical performances from the choir, the instrumental group and the musical theatre group, which sang songs from the score of Disney’s Hercules.

Year-nine students Jess Townson and Lewis Skeel gave a rendition of their own original composition, entitled Hercules, with Lewis singing solo and Jess on the violin, alongside the rest of the instrumental group and the choir.

All performers dressed in togas with vine leaf headbands to fit with the Greek theme, including music teachers Beth Maughan and Cyrus Dean.

The second half focused on soloists, with singers and pianists giving outstanding performances, including year-ten student Hudson Hubert, who played his own arrangement of Bohemian Rhapsody on the piano.

Students from years nine and ten performed a humorous and poignant play, which explored the way parents feel about their children growing up.

Many year-11 students returned to perform at the school for the last time, including Lara Beale and Becky Moore, who sang a duet, For Good, with lyrics significant for their final performance.

Mrs Isham said: “Our students are very talented and we are very proud of all who performed this evening.”