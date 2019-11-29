Worthing students set 100-mile swim challenge for water awareness event

Student leaders from Durrington High School in Worthing have set their peers and staff a challenge to swim 100 miles in just two hours for a water awareness event.

The six members of the senior student leadership team have organised One Drop at a Time for students in years seven to nine and staff on Sunday, December 1, from 3pm to 5pm at Littlehampton Wave.

The Durrington High School senior student leadership team, Ruby, Ava, Eddie, Matt, Lila and Ellie

They are raising money for Oxfam and the Marine Conservation Society and hope to reach £500 for each.

In a letter to parents, the team said: “You will be aware, from the global coverage, of how the damage humans are causing to the environment is of great concern to us, the younger generation. Part of our work will be to raise the profile and take proactive steps to reduce our own, and others’, eco-footprint.

“The idea of organising the challenge is that we both raise awareness of the fragility of water as a resource and secondly the damage that we are causing to our oceans through pollution.”

The students want to raise awareness of water conservation, raise money to support a reduction in the estimated 860million people worldwide who do not have the luxury of access to clean drinking water and raise awareness and money towards reducing plastic pollution.