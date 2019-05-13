Worthing teenagers offered tour of McLaren Technology Centre to see Formula 1 cars

An interactive tour of the McLaren Technology Centre is on offer to 30 lucky teenagers from Worthing.

The visit is the Unleash Your Niche Club’s fifth workshop, organised by Talent Within You.

The McLaren 720S coupe at the first workshop, when Worthing Community Chest chairman Karl Allison with Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman, right, presented a cheque for �1,500 to Talent Within You

Worthing’s Unleash Your Niche Club extends age range to help teenagers choosing their options

Members have already been able to take selfies inside a McLaren supercar, as Jo Lewis, sports car colour and design manager, drove a 720S coupe worth £250,000 to Worthing for the first workshop in January.

Now, they will be able to see around the McLaren centre in Woking on Saturday, May 18, as part of a nurture workshop.

Vicky Vaughan, Talent Within You founder, said: “Members will be treated to an interactive tour of the fabulous McLaren Technology Centre and see the Formula 1 cars.

“Apprentices who have successfully completed the McLaren Automotive Graduate Scheme will be sharing their journey and explaining how McLaren has nurtured their niche.

“As usual, there will be fun, games, activities and plenty of time to socialise, chat and complete workbooks. Lunch and refreshments are included at this workshop.”

The club is for teenagers aged 13 to 16 who live in and around Worthing.

Each workshop costs £3.50 and there are 30 places available for the nurture session at McLaren. Visit www.talentwithinyou.org.uk to book.

Vicky said: “We are super excited about the McLaren workshop. Talent Within You is growing really quickly, which wouldn’t be possible without the kindness and support of our sponsors, volunteers and inspirational speakers.

“We are always looking for more support and if you are interested, you can contact us via the website. We would love to hear from you.”