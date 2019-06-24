Year-two pupils have a fantastic day at Worthing Olympic Legacy Games

More than 1,000 year-two pupils from across Worthing competed at the Olympic Legacy Games, held at Durrington Infant & Junior Federated Schools.

This fantastic event has been running for several years and children and staff always look forward to it.

Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe with deputy head Mike Lewis and sports leaders from Durrington Infant & Junior Federated Schools

Organiser Ali Groves, Worthing schools PE and sports co-ordinator (WSSA), said: “The children were fantastic, engaging brilliantly with all the different activities and competitions.”

The games took place over two days, in sunshine, wind and summer showers.

Thomas A’Becket Junior School and Bramber Primary School won their end ball competitions, while Goring CE Primary School and West Park Primary School were the shuttle relay champions.

Pupils from Goring Primary and Orchards Junior School were praised for their excellent performances for the opening ceremonies.

Worthing College staff and students provided invaluable support and a number of external local providers offered their time and expertise.