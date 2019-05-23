Young musicians are invited to audition for West Sussex Music's award-winning ensembles

A ‘brilliant experience’ for young musicians is being offered by West Sussex Music as it launches auditions for its award-winning County Ensembles.

Talented young musicians aged between 11-18 and playing at Grade 6 level or above, and singers aged 13 to 18, are being encouraged to apply.

Musicians must play at Grade 6 standard or above

Bringing together outstanding musical talent from across the county, the West Sussex Music County Ensembles, which include the West Sussex Youth Orchestra, West Sussex Youth Wind Orchestra, West Sussex Youth Choir and the West Sussex Youth Big Band, offer talented young musicians and vocalists the chance to come together to make music at the highest level.

They also meet like-minded individuals and have fun along the way.

West Sussex Music is particularly keen to hear from players of double bass, viola, brass and woodwind instruments.

“For a young musician there’s nothing quite like performing as part of an orchestra or choir and representing your county on the local and national stage,” explains West Sussex Music Assistant Head, Adam Barker.

“The West Sussex Music County Ensembles offer advanced singers and musicians unrivalled access to tuition and performance opportunities that are designed to give them the skills to become outstanding performers, whilst also developing musicianship, exploring musical expression and enhancing communication and creativity.”

The West Sussex Music County Ensembles perform regularly in a variety of events at both local and national venues.

Musicians also have the opportunity to go on an overseas concert tour every two years.

Katie Appleton, member of The West Sussex Youth Choir, said: “Being a member of the choir has been a brilliant experience, whether it’s going on tour to places like Germany and Belgium, or just getting together to sing with other people. Everyone is so nice and I’ve made so many friends. I would definitely recommend auditioning to anyone.”