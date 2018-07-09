Hinshelwood runs the rule over trialists in friendly win

Adam Hinshelwood ran the rule over several trialists yesterday as Worthing Football Club began their pre-season programme with a 2-1 win over South Park.

Goals from trialist Ricky Aguiar and Danny Barker - who is set to agree to stay at Woodside Road for the season this week - took Worthing to victory.

Action from Worthing's friendly with South Park. Picture by Stephen Goodger

Lucas Covolan was in goal for Worthing but is still looking to get a deal at a professional club and is away on trial this week, while former midfielder Curtis Gayler also featured as he bids to seal a return to the club.

Former Tooting striker Danny Bassett is also on trial with the club, along with a couple more unnamed players, while Hinshelwood hopes the futures of Reece Meekums and Aarran Racine, who are both on trial at higher-league clubs, should become clearer by the end of the week.

On the match, Hinshelwood said: "It was an unbelievably hot day which was good for fitness and that's the main thing we're looking for.

"We want to get minutes into legs and look at work-rate rather than being too fluid and playing too much attractive football, which we most certainly didn't.

Darren Budd gives instructions. Picture by Stephen Goodger

"We didn't have Rhyle (Ovenden), Ollie (Pearce) or Will (Miles) so it was encouraging but we'll need to be better than that by August 11. Our performance levels have got to be 100 times better than what they were yesterday but that will come.

"It was good to get underway and we had a look at a good host of players.

"There were some positive performances. We mixed up the experience, so we had four 16-year-olds playing throughout and two 17-year-olds and all of them did well.

"It shows we've got a nucleus of a good first team squad but those players behind we can keep on developing and call upon when needed.

"The one downside was 16-year-old Dylan Jelley, who was excellent at the back and didn't look out of place at all, fracturing a wrist falling awkwardly.

"It was a nasty one so he's had it realigned and put into a cast and will miss a bit of time which is a shame as he's looked excellent in pre-season."

On keeping Barker at the club, Hinshelwood said: "He wants to continue his career and development with Worthing which is a good bonus. To get the goal will give him more confidence hopefully and he's started his pre-season well.

"He'll be a great addition.

"I've been really impressed with Ricky in pre-season too. He's only 17 but he showed what he's all about and it looks as though he could be a great addition to the group."

On the trialists, Hinshelwood said: "Curtis contacted me and I know him well. He had a spell at Hastings last year but is still coming back from his ACL injury and has been training with us.

"He's good mates with Jesse (Starkey) and they've been coming in together. We'll just monitor him over pre-season and have an honest chat once he's got a few more games under his belt.

"Danny (Bassett) was at Tooting when they got promoted. He got 15 goals and then broke his leg and came back from that last season.

"He's a player who got recommended to us and is one we said we'd have a look at and we'll give some honest feedback once we've had a better look at him.

"We'll make a decision on some of the boys after tomorrow and some we'll give a little bit longer."

As for Covolan's future, Hinshelwood said: "Lucas is still going on trial and he's away this week. He's still trying to pursue a career in the pro game but we've said before we wish him all the best and give him our backing but he's back living in Worthing at the moment, so it seemed crazy not to use him and give him some minutes.

"He helped us out on this occasion.

"We might have to go with a couple of younger keepers tomorrow, then hopefully we'll get a lad in on loan for the weekend."

Worthing host Worthing United tomorrow for the Malcolm Gamlen Trophy. Kick-off is 7.45pm.