Ian Morley has named his ride A Mask is for Life (not just for Covid) to highlight the vital therapy, advice and support the charity offers to people affected by MS.

He will set off from his home in Lancing at 8am on Sunday, July 25, head west to Clymping, then east to Brighton Marina, before finishing around 3.30pm at Perch on Lancing Beach for a much-needed pizza.

Volunteers will be out with collection buckets at The Big Beach Cafe at Hove Lagoon between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.​

Pauline Morley was diagnosed with MS in October 2019 and benefits from oxygen therapy at the Sussex MS Centre in Southwick

Ian said: “In October 2019, my wife Pauline was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Since that time, Pauline has been very grateful for the services offered by the Sussex MS Centre in Southwick The oxygen therapy has been especially helpful in alleviating the fatigue and pain caused by MS.

“Covid has hit the charity hard, and I am looking to raise much-needed funds to help them to continue their amazing work.

“My target is to raise £390, enough to purchase 10 oxygen masks for use with the oxygen therapy service.”

Ian said he will be riding through Worthing, Goring, Ferring, Rustington, Clymping, Littlehampton and East Preston before returning to the coast and heading along the seafront to Brighton Marina, then back to Perch on Lancing Beach, where he also hopes to have some volunteers doing a collection.

Ian Morley has organised a 50-mile bike ride to raise money for the Sussex MS Centre in Southwick