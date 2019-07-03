Charity Football for Friends of PICU''Charity football match for Friends of PICU ( Paediatric Intensive Care Unit) at Southampton Children's Hospital.''Oscar Woodward (3) had heart failure of 4 weeks and was rushed to the PICU at Southampton. The family are holding a charity football match to raise money for the unit.''Pictured are the players of the charity match.''Rustington, West Sussex,'' 'Picture: Liz Pearce''29/06/2019''LP190641 SUS-190630-214757008

Action from Angmering footballer’s charity match for hospital unit that saved his son’s life

Angmering Football Club defender Matt Woodward’s charity match at Rustington Sports and Social Club for Friends of PICU proved even better than he hoped, raising money for the paediatric intensive care unit at Southampton Children’s Hospital that saved his son’s life.

Matt said: “Well, it turned out to be quite a successful day. I set a target of £1,000 thinking I wouldn’t get near it and be more than happy with £500 to £600. I’ve counted all the money and made an amazing £1,138.98.” Read more about three-year-old Oscar’s journey here

Three-year-old Oscar Woodward, whose life was saved by the paediatric intensive care unit at Southampton Children's Hospital. 'Picture: Liz Pearce LP190638
Charity football for Friends of PICU. Picture: Liz Pearce LP190643
Charity football for Friends of PICU. Picture: Liz Pearce LP190644
Charity football for Friends of PICU. Picture: Liz Pearce LP190645
