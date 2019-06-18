Angmering pupils bake for Cancer Research UK

Four Angmering pupils organised a cake sale for Cancer Research UK and did all the baking themselves.

Holly Slater, 10, Isabella Skelton-Edmunds, 11, Sadie Maling, 10, and Amelia-Rose Thomas, 11, sold the cakes at St Margaret’s Primary School and raised just over £60.

The E Girls, Holly Slater, Isabella Skelton-Edmunds, Sadie Maling and Amelia-Rose Thomas with Donna Hall at the Cancer Research UK charity shop in Rustington

Proud mum Katie Slater said: “They decided to do the cake sale for charity at a sleepover one night. They decided they would call themselves The E Girls and they would raise money for cancer research.

“They spoke with their class teacher and had to get permission from the headmaster. They took an assembly to inform their school friends what they were doing and why.

“They all spent a lot of time baking and sold all their cakes for 20p at school, raising a grand total of £61.50.”

On Saturday, the girls took the money to the Cancer Research UK charity shop in Rustington and presented it to Donna Hall.

Donna said: “The girls did a fantastic job. They were so confident and proud of what they had achieved. True credit to themselves, parents and the school. Thank you girls.”