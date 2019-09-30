Caring nurse marks 50 years working for Worthing and Southlands hospitals

Nurse Maggie Morley has celebrated half a century of caring and enjoying the job she ‘truly loves’.

The specialist oncology nurse was joined by more than 30 colleagues, past and present, earlier this month to reflect on a 50-year career at Southlands and Worthing Hospital.

Nurse Maggie Morley celebrates 50 years of working for Worthing and Southlands hospitals.

Maggie said: “Nursing was my calling. At 16 I left home to be closer to Southlands. I was homesick, but this was what I wanted to do.”

She started as a cadet nurse in 1969, and is now a head and neck cancer specialist.

“I have no plans yet to retire,” she said. “I enjoy what I do too much! I have made many wonderful friends and the hospitals are such a lovely place to work.

“I love it because of the compassionate nature of all the staff, which is something that hasn’t changed.”

Maggie, who at 66 now works part-time, qualified as a nurse in 1974 and within four years she was ward sister of the ear, nose and throat department in Worthing.

“I remember moving to the old Lister House, opposite Worthing Hospital, with other nurses, and the first thing we noticed was that it had a swimming pool!

“We had a lot of parties, but we still worked hard, and enjoyed caring for our patients, first and foremost.”

Nursing haschanged over the decades, but Maggie would still recommend it: “Go for it, grab the opportunity with both hands and enjoy it. It’s a great feeling to wake up and come and do a job I truly love!”

See www.westernsussexhospitals.nhs.uk/your-trust/careers/apprenticeships/