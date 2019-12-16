Christmas craft fair raises thousands for Worthing hospice

The Fairy Tale Fair raised £3,205 for St Barnabas House hospice at the So This is Christmas craft fair at The Charmandean in Worthing.

The fair, organised in conjunction with the Northbrook Friends of St Barnabas House, featured 70 stalls, a cafe, live entertainment including West Sussex Rock Choir, Sussex Ghostbusters, Patcham Silver Band and Magic Martin, and a visit from Santa and his elves.

The grand opening of So This is Christmas craft fair. Picture: Sabrina Reed Photography

It was opened by Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe and town crier Bob Smytherman.

This takes the total raised for the hospice through the fairs to £22,425.50.

The next The Fairy Tale Fair event at The Charmandean is the Easter fair on Sunday, April 5, again raising money for St Barnabas House.