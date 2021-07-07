Adur and Worthing coronavirus cases continue to rise: latest figures revealed
Coronavirus figures released on Tuesday (July 6), showed that 32 people in Worthing had tested positive for the virus in the latest 24-hour period.
While 146 people had tested positive for the virus in the past seven days, up 52 since the previous seven days.
The figures also showed that there had been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test.
Meanwhile, the latest figures show that one person has been admitted to hospital since June 27.
And 79,224 people had received their first covid jab. While 60,586 people had received their second dose.
In Adur, 41 people had tested positive for covid in the latest 24-hour period. And 163 people had tested positive in the past seven days, up 76 since the previous seven days.
The figures also showed that there had been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Adur and one person has been admitted to hospital since June 27.
A total of 46,301 people in Adur have received their first covid jab. And 36,812 have received their second dose.