Adur and Worthing coronavirus cases on the rise: latest figures revealed
Coronavirus figures released on Tuesday (June 29), showed that 23 people in Adur had tested positive for covid in the latest 24-hour period.
While 87 people had tested positive in the past seven days, up 40 since the previous seven days.
The figures also showed that there had been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Adur.
Meanwhile, 45,349 people in Adur had received their first covid jab. And 35,412 had received their second.
In Worthing, 15 people had tested positive for the virus in the latest 24-hour period.
While 59 people had tested positive for the virus in the past seven days, up 35 since the previous seven days.
The figures also showed that there had been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Worthing.
And 77,361 people had received their first covid jab. While 58,927 people had received their second dose.