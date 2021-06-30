Adur and Worthing coronavirus cases on the rise: latest figures revealed

While 87 people had tested positive in the past seven days, up 40 since the previous seven days.

The figures also showed that there had been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Adur.

Meanwhile, 45,349 people in Adur had received their first covid jab. And 35,412 had received their second.

Coronavirus figures for Adur and Worthing

In Worthing, 15 people had tested positive for the virus in the latest 24-hour period.

While 59 people had tested positive for the virus in the past seven days, up 35 since the previous seven days.

The figures also showed that there had been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Worthing.